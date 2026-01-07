Previous
Beauty in the ordinary by aurorajett
7 / 365

Beauty in the ordinary

Dental visit. Noticed the light and shadow playing on one of the waiting room chairs.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Aurora Jett

@aurorajett
