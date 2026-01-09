Previous
Vet appointment for this ol' girl today by aurorajett
Vet appointment for this ol' girl today

It's gonna be a long day for us. Vet appointment soon, then it's time for what we euphemistically here call "spa day". 👀 She doesn't know yet, so we're just relaxing for now!
Aurora Jett

@aurorajett
