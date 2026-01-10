Previous
Sick pupper by aurorajett
Sick pupper

Poor ol' girl. She's got an ear infection in both ears, and a hematoma in one. Surgery is scheduled for a couple of days from now. On top of that, she's had some serious stomach issues for a few days now, so yet MORE meds (she is not pleased).
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Aurora Jett

@aurorajett
