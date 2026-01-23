Previous
Finger-knitting! by aurorajett
23 / 365

Finger-knitting!

I can't believe I totally forgot to share this. I completed it last week after finishing four others for family Christmas gifts. This one is for me. Taught myself to finger-knit from YouTube videos; had wanted to learn to crochet or knit for years!
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Aurora Jett

@aurorajett
