Not sure what season it is by aurorajett
25 / 365

Not sure what season it is

The trees just don't seem to be sure what season we're in. This one is only just finally turning and dropping its leaves. I passed another on my walk this morning that has brand new, bright green leaves coming in.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Aurora Jett

@aurorajett
