Finding coziness by aurorajett
26 / 365

Finding coziness

It's hard to allow myself to take these moments, especially right now. But I have learned that if I'm empty, I can't do much for anyone else (and when I try that route, I get sick and need more help from others), so here I am.
26th January 2026

Aurora Jett

@aurorajett
