A late message by aurorajett
28 / 365

A late message

The trees are so confused. I walked around the yard picking up leaves that caught my attention - here's a tiny sampling - and just noticed what's happening.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Aurora Jett

@aurorajett
