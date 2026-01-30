Previous
So shiny - brand new by aurorajett
30 / 365

So shiny - brand new

I was suddenly very taken with just how shiny and new these leaves look.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Aurora Jett

@aurorajett
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact