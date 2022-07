The journey begins (again)

A new 365 project after a long hiatus and a new camera to inspire the journey. My Leica Q2 arrived today and I’m getting the feel for it but so far all of the controls are super intuitive! After carrying a full frame DSLR and mirrorless Fuji X-T4 it feels a little odd to be returning to a “point and shoot” but it’s so powerful and light. Let’s see what the weekend brings.