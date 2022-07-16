Previous
10/365 Rainy Day Mood
10 / 365

10/365 Rainy Day Mood

A trip to the grocery store on a rainy day. On the way home and ready for coffee.
16th July 2022

Autumn

@autumnedengoodman
I’m back!!! I've been trying to remember when I originally started 365 and I think it was back in 2010. I completed 3 years and I'm...
