12/365 by autumnedengoodman
12 / 365

12/365

1800+ yards of wool and silk two-ply thread hand wound over 70 bobbins. Now I can stitch. Was it tedious? Oh yeah. But still satisfying and totally worth it!
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Autumn

Corinne C ace
A beautiful of soft rainbow colors
July 18th, 2022  
