Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
12 / 365
12/365
1800+ yards of wool and silk two-ply thread hand wound over 70 bobbins. Now I can stitch. Was it tedious? Oh yeah. But still satisfying and totally worth it!
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Autumn
ace
@autumnedengoodman
I’m back!!! I've been trying to remember when I originally started 365 and I think it was back in 2010. I completed 3 years and I'm...
20
photos
10
followers
34
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Latest from all albums
7
7
8
9
10
8
11
12
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2
Taken
18th July 2022 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
colorful
,
thread
,
leica
,
bobbins
,
q2
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful of soft rainbow colors
July 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close