13/365 Mood by autumnedengoodman
13 / 365

13/365 Mood

No photo yesterday because I was too darn tired. I’ve somehow managed to get a rash on my left arm and partially on my right and I’ve got my doctor stumped. They’ve sent an urgent referral to dermatology and have drawn blood and now we wait.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Autumn

ace
@autumnedengoodman
I'm back!!! I've been trying to remember when I originally started 365 and I think it was back in 2010. I completed 3 years and I'm...
3% complete

Photo Details

