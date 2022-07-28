Sign up
14 / 365
14/365 Desaturated saturation
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Autumn
ace
@autumnedengoodman
I'm back!!! I've been trying to remember when I originally started 365 and I think it was back in 2010. I completed 3 years and I'm...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2
Taken
28th July 2022 9:48am
Privacy
Public
Tags
drip
,
leaf
,
drop
,
leica
,
q2
