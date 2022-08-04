Sign up
18 / 365
18/365 Layers of Texture
Stitch by Numbers is finished and ready for purchase! A fun knit and the warm weather means it blocked and dried super fast.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
0
0
Autumn
ace
@autumnedengoodman
I'm back!!! I've been trying to remember when I originally started 365 and I think it was back in 2010. I completed 3 years and I'm...
26
photos
11
followers
33
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2
Taken
4th August 2022 9:09am
Tags
knitting
,
leica
,
shawl
,
q2
