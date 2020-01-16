Before the world stood still

Looking up in Times Square NYC completely unaware that the world was about to skid to a halt. I attended Vogue Knitting Live in January, Comic Con in Chicago in February and then COVID came storming in in March. I feel so incredibly lucky to have avoided it - particularly with Comic Con! I remember there were so many tables empty and artists missing with signs about being unwell, having a nasty cold, etc. We had no idea. I haven't traveled farther than Cleveland since March 2020 and am itching to get out and explore but the pandemic still isn't over.