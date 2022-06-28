Getting married in a sweater

My dear friend is getting married Saturday and I had the lovely opportunity to spend some time alone in a studio with her last week to photograph her dress that she knit. It’s exquisite, she’s radiant, and I feel so lucky to have the privilege of getting to see it first! She’s shared her journey knitting her dress on Instagram (@gettingmarriedinasweater) and I’m dying to share more of the shoot! Soon!!!



I don’t photograph people often but I swear she made it so easy! She’s so natural in front of the camera and just breathtaking in her gown. It’s impossible to pick a favorite so expect to see several shots soon! (This photo was pre-approved as a sneak peek!)