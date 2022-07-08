Previous
Fantastitch by autumnedengoodman
Fantastitch

Knitting this shawl in La Bien Aimée in Cashermino and Kumo. One of my most luxurious knits and so delightful to work with. I couldn’t decide which picture to share today so you get both.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Autumn

ace
@autumnedengoodman
I'm back!!! I've been trying to remember when I originally started 365 and I think it was back in 2010. I completed 3 years and I'm...
