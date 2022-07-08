Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
3 / 365
Fantastitch
Knitting this shawl in La Bien Aimée in Cashermino and Kumo. One of my most luxurious knits and so delightful to work with. I couldn’t decide which picture to share today so you get both.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Autumn
ace
@autumnedengoodman
I’m back!!! I've been trying to remember when I originally started 365 and I think it was back in 2010. I completed 3 years and I'm...
5
photos
2
followers
15
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Latest from all albums
1
2
1
3
2
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Throwbacks
Camera
LEICA Q2
Taken
8th July 2022 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
knitting
,
yarn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close