Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
2 / 365
Zipidippidy down the Strip
Imagining a slow shutter and a fast truck it made a motion blur sort of thing. It lacked one thing and that was color. I boosted the colors and I was satisfied for this one. the spec may be attached but my closest recollection is : F8 @ 30s iso ?
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
philk
@avadon
3
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
motion
,
red
,
fastcar
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close