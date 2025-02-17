Previous
Zipidippidy down the Strip by avadon
Zipidippidy down the Strip

Imagining a slow shutter and a fast truck it made a motion blur sort of thing. It lacked one thing and that was color. I boosted the colors and I was satisfied for this one. the spec may be attached but my closest recollection is : F8 @ 30s iso ?
philk

@avadon
