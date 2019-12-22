Sign up
41 / 365
Just the one
A lonely little daisy.
Z6, Petzval 55 MKII
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
1
0
AWendes
ace
@awendes
406
photos
16
followers
20
following
11% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
22nd December 2019 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
grass
,
daisy
,
alone
,
z6
,
petzval 55 mkii
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
December 22nd, 2019
