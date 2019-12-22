Previous
Next
Just the one by awendes
41 / 365

Just the one

A lonely little daisy.

Z6, Petzval 55 MKII
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

AWendes

ace
@awendes
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
December 22nd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise