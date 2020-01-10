Previous
Lashes of Lashes by awendes
Lashes of Lashes

While I've photographed my wife's eye before, I've not used the petzval lense for it. Quite happy with how it's come out. Quite happy with how the lashes are more prominent than her eye itself.
10th January 2020

AWendes

ace
@awendes
