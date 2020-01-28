Previous
Quay Arts by awendes
73 / 365

Quay Arts

Very behind on my 365 project I'm afraid. Haven't done much photography the past week or so., Took this down by the quay this morning, with my phone and a clip on lense, while I had my breakfast!
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

AWendes

ace
@awendes
