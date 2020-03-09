Sign up
96 / 365
Standing Proud
Can't wait for this tree to green up again.
Z6, Petzval 55 f/1.7 MKII
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
AWendes
ace
@awendes
463
photos
20
followers
24
following
View this month »
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Views
4
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
9th March 2020 11:27am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
black and white
,
z6
,
petzval 55
