Previous
Next
Quince by awendes
97 / 365

Quince

I've photographed this before, but with the Petzval lense. I do like the different looks you get with different lenses.

Z6, Nikkor 24-70mm f/4 S
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

AWendes

ace
@awendes
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise