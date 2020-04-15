Previous
First Cyanotypes pt. 2 by awendes
First Cyanotypes pt. 2

This is my first attempt at cyanotypes. I chose the wet method, as I liked the look and was inspired by https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gec56MoIF14

I also used clingfilm, to give the mottled look and stop my contact printer getting chems on it.

Pt. 1 : https://www.flickr.com/photos/alex_wendes/49776903522

Pt 3: https://www.flickr.com/photos/alex_wendes/49776041418
