First Cyanotypes pt. 2

This is my first attempt at cyanotypes. I chose the wet method, as I liked the look and was inspired by https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gec56MoIF14 I also used clingfilm, to give the mottled look and stop my contact printer getting chems on it.Pt. 1 : https://www.flickr.com/photos/alex_wendes/49776903522 Pt 3: https://www.flickr.com/photos/alex_wendes/49776041418