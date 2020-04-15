Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
109 / 365
First Cyanotypes pt. 2
This is my first attempt at cyanotypes. I chose the wet method, as I liked the look and was inspired by
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gec56MoIF14
I also used clingfilm, to give the mottled look and stop my contact printer getting chems on it.
Pt. 1 :
https://www.flickr.com/photos/alex_wendes/49776903522
Pt 3:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/alex_wendes/49776041418
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
AWendes
ace
@awendes
474
photos
21
followers
24
following
29% complete
View this month »
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
Canon TS8200 series
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
cyanotype
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close