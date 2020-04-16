Sign up
Dangling
Well my wife spotted two spiders fighting (or mating?) so I quickly found out my lense, ring-flash and tubes etc. but by the time I got there, they had stopped. Still got this shot though.
Z6, 11mm + 18mm Extension Tubes, FTZ, Tamron 90mm Macro Lense
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
16th April 2020 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
spider
,
macro
,
high key
,
contrast
,
extension tubes
,
tamron 90mm
,
z6
,
ftz
