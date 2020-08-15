Previous
Life finds a way... by awendes
142 / 365

Life finds a way...

Took the macro lense out for a dog walk today. I'd forgotten how much of a pain it can be, shooting macro at 1/60s!


Nikon Z6, FTZ, 12mm Extension Tube, Tamron 90mm Macro Lense
15th August 2020

AWendes

@awendes
Photo Details

