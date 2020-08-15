Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
142 / 365
Life finds a way...
Took the macro lense out for a dog walk today. I'd forgotten how much of a pain it can be, shooting macro at 1/60s!
Nikon Z6, FTZ, 12mm Extension Tube, Tamron 90mm Macro Lense
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
AWendes
ace
@awendes
507
photos
19
followers
23
following
38% complete
View this month »
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
15th August 2020 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
plant
,
leaf
,
macro
,
wall
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close