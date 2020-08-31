Sign up
Eggs and Legs
Spotted this little spider and her eggs in the bathroom last night. Had fun, standing on a very rickety step ladder to get this shot.
Nikon Z6, FTZ, 36mm and 20mm Extension Tubes, Tamron 90mm Macro Lense, Ring Flash.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
31st August 2020 8:01pm
spider
eggs
macro
extension tubes
ring flash
tamron 90mm
z6
spider macro
kali
ace
never seen that before
September 1st, 2020
