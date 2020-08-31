Previous
Eggs and Legs by awendes
144 / 365

Eggs and Legs

Spotted this little spider and her eggs in the bathroom last night. Had fun, standing on a very rickety step ladder to get this shot.

Nikon Z6, FTZ, 36mm and 20mm Extension Tubes, Tamron 90mm Macro Lense, Ring Flash.
AWendes

ace
@awendes
kali ace
never seen that before
September 1st, 2020  
