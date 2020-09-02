Previous
Next
September delights by axika
2 / 365

September delights

Summer is leaving us but it's sweetness is captured in all the fruits that come along, especially grapes...
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise