A bud by axika
3 / 365

A bud

My kid found a flower bud - it was missing the part that connects it to the main plant but it had this amazing smell and we put it in a glass of water where it fully bloomed. Nature's wonders
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
