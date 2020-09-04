Previous
Next
Huge birch tree by axika
4 / 365

Huge birch tree

We were riding bikes with the kids when I suddenly saw this huge birch tree, the biggest I've seen, I couldn't capture all of it.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise