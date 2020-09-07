Previous
Next
Love by axika
7 / 365

Love

My sweet little girl (6yrs) came to me hiding behind her back this cute bouquet that she had just picked. Such gestures can make your heart melt!
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise