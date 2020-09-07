Sign up
Love
My sweet little girl (6yrs) came to me hiding behind her back this cute bouquet that she had just picked. Such gestures can make your heart melt!
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Alexandra DG
@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
7
photos
7
followers
39
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A715F
Taken
7th September 2020 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
kids
,
flowers
,
love
,
surprise
,
daughter
,
bouquet
