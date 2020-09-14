Sign up
Trying to remember
Trying to memorise the sea, its smell, sound, touch so that she can bring back the memory when the sea is far away. She sat there quite long, I think she will be sea-obsessed like me when she grows up! By the way I did the same thing ;)
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Alexandra DG
@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
Tags
sand
,
sea
,
beach
,
love
,
kid
,
remember
,
memorise
