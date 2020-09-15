Previous
On the road by axika
15 / 365

On the road

Going back home, back to school, back to duties, back to reality, can't wait for next summer sea reality!!!
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
4% complete

