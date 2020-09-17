Previous
Next
Relax by axika
17 / 365

Relax

Had a busy day running around with the preparations for school and getting back on track at home -cleaning, laundry, shopping, so I lit up candles at terrace when kids were asleep & enjoyed some time alone
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise