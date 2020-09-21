Previous
Busy bee by axika
21 / 365

Busy bee

The weekend is over, time to dive in chores again! A busy worker in our garden, bees don't have weekends probably ;)
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
5% complete

aikiuser (jenn) ace
So bright and cheery!
September 21st, 2020  
Alexandra DG
@aikiuser yes, I thought it would give me a good kick-start for the week ;)
September 21st, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Yellow on yellow! A cheerful way to start the work week!
September 21st, 2020  
