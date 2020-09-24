Previous
Heart puddle by axika
24 / 365

Heart puddle

I was on my way to get my kid from school when I saw it. Signs everywhere ;) ❤
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
6% complete

