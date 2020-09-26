Previous
Next
Sunniest town in the country by axika
26 / 365

Sunniest town in the country

We went to the sunniest town in our country -Sandanski (has more than 2450 hrs of sun throughout the year) and it rained all day! :) Anyway we had a great time.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Amazing sky over those rooftops! Great shot!
September 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise