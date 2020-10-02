The door

This is the door of yesterday's building, if you look at the top there is written the name of a lady doctor "Dr.S.Boicheva", so probably it was her house or maybe she even greeted patients there. I searched the address & found only the company that uses the 1st floor and even wrote them an e-mail for contact of the owner. It is a little crazy but I would really love to know something about its history. I spoke with my husband, he loves old buildings too & we joked that if we were millionares we would have bought it & renovate it exactly the way it was...dreams are free! There are a lot of amazing buildings in my city, I might even dedicate a month in my 365 project just for them!