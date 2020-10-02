Previous
Next
The door by axika
30 / 365

The door

This is the door of yesterday's building, if you look at the top there is written the name of a lady doctor "Dr.S.Boicheva", so probably it was her house or maybe she even greeted patients there. I searched the address & found only the company that uses the 1st floor and even wrote them an e-mail for contact of the owner. It is a little crazy but I would really love to know something about its history. I spoke with my husband, he loves old buildings too & we joked that if we were millionares we would have bought it & renovate it exactly the way it was...dreams are free! There are a lot of amazing buildings in my city, I might even dedicate a month in my 365 project just for them!
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise