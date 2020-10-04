Previous
From the garden by axika
32 / 365

From the garden

Spent the weekend at the summer house, my mom is still there, taking care of the garden.
Here are some of the fruits & vegetables in the garden now
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Alexandra DG

@axika
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
well done - so colorful
October 4th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful collage! All wonderful captures.
October 4th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, lots going on in the yard. Nice shots.
October 4th, 2020  
