Nature is amazing!
Nature is amazing!

Two weeks ago I accidently have drown out a bulb from a pot. Placed it in a cup with a little water & forgot to plant it in another pot, now it is ready to bloom & has roots. Will receive a new pot & soil tomorrow- more than deserved!
8th October 2020

Alexandra DG

@axika
