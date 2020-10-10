Previous
Red hot chilli peppers 🌶 by axika
38 / 365

Red hot chilli peppers 🌶

Promised & brought to me from a friend. Next year I'll grow my own ;)
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
10% complete

Maggiemae ace
They do keep for ages - get a bit dried but still can be used ....and SO hot!
October 10th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice!
October 10th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful shot! Some of those seeds are great sprinkled on pizza!
October 10th, 2020  
