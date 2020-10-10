Sign up
38 / 365
Red hot chilli peppers 🌶
Promised & brought to me from a friend. Next year I'll grow my own ;)
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Alexandra DG
@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
Tags
red
,
hot
,
friend
,
chilli
,
seeds
,
peppers
,
promise
Maggiemae
ace
They do keep for ages - get a bit dried but still can be used ....and SO hot!
October 10th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice!
October 10th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful shot! Some of those seeds are great sprinkled on pizza!
October 10th, 2020
