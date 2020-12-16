Previous
Next
My sweetie by axika
104 / 365

My sweetie

16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Your "sweetie" is a little beauty...sweet capture :).
December 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise