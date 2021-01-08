Sign up
125 / 365
Winter look
No green leaves now, just brown "hair"
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Alexandra DG
@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
Tags
winter
house
plants
Maggiemae
ace
Its a bit like this building has developed a beard - on the upside! Quite a unique building!
January 11th, 2021
