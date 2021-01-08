Previous
Winter look by axika
125 / 365

Winter look

No green leaves now, just brown "hair"
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Alexandra DG

@axika
Maggiemae ace
Its a bit like this building has developed a beard - on the upside! Quite a unique building!
January 11th, 2021  
