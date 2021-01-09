Previous
Fixed top by axika
126 / 365

Fixed top

Just last floor is all fixed up
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
34% complete

Margo ace
hope they fix the rest of the building, will look really nice then!!
January 14th, 2021  
