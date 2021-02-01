Sign up
City art graffiti
Went for walk & found this new graffiti on one of the buildings
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Alexandra DG
@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
Views
1
Views
1
365
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
graffiti
,
city
,
building
,
sofia
,
bulgaria
,
my town
