Previous
Next
City art graffiti by axika
149 / 365

City art graffiti

Went for walk & found this new graffiti on one of the buildings
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise