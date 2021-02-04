Previous
Next
Red lipstick by axika
151 / 365

Red lipstick

I bought myself a very red lipstick, a kind I never ever wore, it's probably kind of a rebel act having in mind that I wear a mask outside most of the time. This funny selfie is for a friend of mine ;)
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
love the lippy...shame to hide it behind a mask :)
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise