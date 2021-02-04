Sign up
151 / 365
Red lipstick
I bought myself a very red lipstick, a kind I never ever wore, it's probably kind of a rebel act having in mind that I wear a mask outside most of the time. This funny selfie is for a friend of mine ;)
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
1
0
Alexandra DG
@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Tags
funny
,
red
,
first
,
lipstick
,
selfie
Annie D
ace
love the lippy...shame to hide it behind a mask :)
February 5th, 2021
