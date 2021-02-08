Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
155 / 365
Stairs falling apart
Sad view through a fence
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Alexandra DG
@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
155
photos
37
followers
65
following
42% complete
View this month »
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A715F
Taken
8th February 2021 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
sad
,
view
,
stairs
,
falling apart
,
through a fence
bkb in the city
Definitely in need of help
February 8th, 2021
Geertje K.
ace
It looks so desolate. Is it abandoned? Otherwise they're really locked in 😊
February 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close