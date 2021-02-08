Previous
Stairs falling apart by axika
Stairs falling apart

Sad view through a fence
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
bkb in the city
Definitely in need of help
February 8th, 2021  
Geertje K. ace
It looks so desolate. Is it abandoned? Otherwise they're really locked in 😊
February 8th, 2021  
