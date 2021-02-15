Previous
Next
Lost in the snow by axika
163 / 365

Lost in the snow

Lonely & lost in the snow heart shaped balloon
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Geertje K. ace
Love the colours. Looks sad to me
February 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise