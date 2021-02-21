Previous
Portraits by axika
169 / 365

Portraits

Portraits of me & my husband, drawn by our daughter (6) for no particular reason ;)
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
How cute!
February 23rd, 2021  
