Morning wish by axika
1 / 365

Morning wish

Coffee & dandelion seed in a new gorgeous cup - a gift from a dear friend.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Alexandra DG

@axika
I joined this project in 2014 and managed to complete it. Had lots of fun, friends, enjoyed amazing photos and recently found out that my...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact